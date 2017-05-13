(Video) Barcelona superstar delivers defiant response to exit speculation to delight fans

Barcelona forward Neymar has insisted that he wants to stay at the club despite speculation of a move away, with Manchester United linked with swooping for him.

The Brazilian international has been in top form again this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 24 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

It hasn’t always been positive for the 25-year-old though with Luis Enrique’s side likely to fall short of reaching their objectives this season, while the same old argument over whether or not he is fully satisfied being in Lionel Messi’s shadow will continue to frustrate.

As reported by The Express, Neymar signed a new five-year contract with the Catalan giants which had a £178m release clause inserted in his first year.

Despite that monumental figure though, United haven’t been deterred as per the report, but it looks as though they will be forced to end their supposed pursuit as Neymar is seemingly content at the Nou Camp and has no intention of leaving.

“I want to be here and that’s why I renewed,” he told beINSports, as seen in the video below. “I’m happy with everything I’ve done for the club. I’m happy with my team-mates and I feel at home.”