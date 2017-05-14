Excited Arsenal supporters believe indispensable ace sent message over future

Excited Arsenal supporters believe indispensable ace sent message over future

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez played a pivotal role in his side’s 4-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday, but his celebration has caused a stir.

The Chilean international has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and doubts persist over whether or not he’ll pen a new deal to commit his long-term future at the Emirates.

With Arsenal launching an impressive late push to make the top four and qualify for the Champions League and with a chance to win the FA Cup still up for grabs, things are looking a bit more positive for the Gunners.

This has only added to the upbeat feeling as many have interpreted Sanchez’s celebration at Stoke as being a major indication of him staying at the club.

After scoring, the 28-year-old thumped the badge on his chest, pointed to himself and then pointed to the ground with many seeing that as a message to say that he’s going nowhere and will stay at Arsenal.

It could easily have been something else entirely, for example just saying that he’s stamping his mark on the game. However, excited Arsenal fans believe it was something much bigger than that…

