Excited Arsenal supporters believe indispensable ace sent message over future

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez played a pivotal role in his side’s 4-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday, but his celebration has caused a stir.

The Chilean international has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and doubts persist over whether or not he’ll pen a new deal to commit his long-term future at the Emirates.

With Arsenal launching an impressive late push to make the top four and qualify for the Champions League and with a chance to win the FA Cup still up for grabs, things are looking a bit more positive for the Gunners.

This has only added to the upbeat feeling as many have interpreted Sanchez’s celebration at Stoke as being a major indication of him staying at the club.

After scoring, the 28-year-old thumped the badge on his chest, pointed to himself and then pointed to the ground with many seeing that as a message to say that he’s going nowhere and will stay at Arsenal.

It could easily have been something else entirely, for example just saying that he’s stamping his mark on the game. However, excited Arsenal fans believe it was something much bigger than that…

Sanchez is staying at arsenal. His celebration said it all??? — Sachin Shah (@sshah2000) May 13, 2017

Am I reading a bit too much or did @Alexis_Sanchez indicate in his celebration that he is staying after his goal today ? — Aditya (@AgarwalAditya) May 13, 2017

Sanchez looked to signal "Im staying here" with his celebration. Well, thats what I think I saw, although alcohol was involved. #Arsenal — mexicanpaddy (@mexicanpaddy) May 13, 2017

Sanchez's celebration unreal. HE'S STAYING. — Oz (@Gooner_Oz) May 13, 2017

@Alexis_Sanchez celebration surely he signalled to the fans he was staying? Watch it back #AFC @Arsenal — Kyle Henderson (@khenderson004) May 13, 2017

Is it just me or was Sanchez saying I'm staying here during his celebration — Kendrick LAmmar (@AmmartheOx) May 13, 2017