Influential £60m Man Utd ace could have played last home game for Mourinho

Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea could reportedly be denied the opportunity to play in the last Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid again this summer, and it appears as though Jose Mourinho is ready to rotate his squad in the final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

According to The Mirror, De Gea will likely face Tottenham and Southampton with both clashes away from home, but Joel Pereira could be drafted in to make his Premier League debut against Palace next Sunday.

It comes as part of Mourinho’s plans to play an entirely second-string team in that game as the Europa League final comes days later. Further, it’s worth noting that Sergio Romero is set to keep his place in that clash with Ajax in Stockholm too and so the picture looks pretty bleak for De Gea.

The report adds that the Spaniard is a £60m target for Madrid and it’s suggested that the belief at both clubs is that he’ll be heading back to his homeland this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for the Red Devils since his arrival seven years ago from Atletico Madrid, and it will naturally be a major blow to see him leave this summer, if he does indeed opt for a switch to the Bernabeu.

If Mourinho starts Pereira, De Gea’s last appearance at Old Trafford as a United player could have come against Swansea City in a 1-1 draw last month, while he’ll be desperately disappointed not to be involved on May 24 in the Europa League final even though Romero has been picked ahead of him throughout the competition.