Liverpool misfit offered escape as PL rivals prepare £10m summer swoop

Bournemouth are reportedly set to offer £10m to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer to end his miserable spell at Anfield.

The 19-year-old is considered a top prospect, but his injury woes have been a problem as he’s made just three senior appearances for the Reds this season.

As reported by The Sun, Eddie Howe wants to sign him in a £10m deal with a sell-back option or take him on a season-long loan next season.

It wouldn’t be the first swoop from the Cherries for a top Liverpool youngster having previously signed Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith, while Ryan Kent is also being linked with a move to the Vitality Stadium.

However, adding a defender will be key for Bournemouth ahead of next season as ultimately since Nathan Ake returned to Chelsea from his loan spell, they have been left weakened in defence and will need reinforcements.

From Liverpool’s perspective, Jurgen Klopp will also need to strengthen his backline this summer but provided that they qualify for the Champions League, the German tactician will surely be looking for more established and experienced options.

The likes of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip will continue to be key, but with a real lack of depth and quality in that department, a similar situation at left-back too, Klopp will have to act and if that means selling Gomez and putting that fee towards signing a new defender, perhaps a transfer this summer would make sense for all parties.