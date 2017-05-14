Man City in £20m transfer battle with Man Utd over Italian wonderkid

Man City are reportedly set to compete with Man Utd over the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is said to have revealed to close friends he will leave this summer.

The 18-year-old has been an indispensable part of the Milan team since breaking into the line-up in October 2015, and has proven his class on countless occasions to establish himself as the face of the Rossoneri moving forward.

However, according to The Sun, with his contract set to expire in just over 12 months, it’s claimed that he’s told friends that he will leave the San Siro this summer in favour of a move to the Premier League.

That in turn has led to the suggestion that City will rival United for his signature, but both clubs potentially looking for a new shot-stopper ahead of next season.

With Joe Hart unlikely to have a future under Pep Guardiola, Willy Caballero will see his contract at the Etihad expire this summer while Claudio Bravo hasn’t impressed this season after his summer move from Barcelona last year.

As for United, David De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid yet again, and in the event that actually happens this time round, Jose Mourinho will need to replace him.

The report adds that City are willing to offer Donnarumma a contract worth £70,000-a-week, while he could cost just £20m given his current contract situation which leaves Milan in a weak position at the negotiating table.

This report seems pretty ridiculous in fairness. £20m is nowhere near the amount Milan would likely accept, while it seems a massive stretch to suggest that an inside source has told the Sun of Donnarumma’s intentions to apparently leave when reports in Italy have all been focused on him signing a contract extension and he remains a Milan supporter.

However, one person who is capable of swinging it towards an exit is his agent Mino Raiola who has kept the door open for an exit and so perhaps there could be a shock transfer on the way this summer.