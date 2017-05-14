Man Utd and Chelsea in £20m transfer scrap over prolific 32-goal striker

Man Utd and Chelsea reportedly look set to fight it out over the signing of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in a £20m deal this summer.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form this season following his move from Fulham last summer, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Having enjoyed a dominant campaign with Celtic and proven himself in Scotland, it seems as though the obvious move would be back to England with a top Premier League club to test himself at the top level.

According to The Sun, Celtic are ready to cash in on him, although it’s a shock that he will only cost £20m given his goalscoring form this season and the fact that he’s still so young with plenty of room for improvement.

It’s added that Chelsea hold the advantage as they would include youngster Dominic Solanke in the deal to offer Celtic a direct replacement for Dembele next season, although it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to fend off United who will be equally as keen to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Jose Mourinho lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a serious injury last month, and with the big Swede’s contract expiring this summer, he isn’t expected to stay on until next season.

Coupled with United’s general problems with scoring goals this season, a new striker is necessity at Old Trafford, but it could be a similar situation for Antonio Conte and Chelsea if Diego Costa opts to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

It will surely take more to prise Dembele away from Celtic as if both these Premier League giants are interested then it could just spark a bidding war with the £20m figure rising significantly. However, time will tell if he’s ready to move on and Brendan Rodgers is comfortable with letting him go.