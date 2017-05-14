Man Utd transfer news: Euro 2016 winner gets green light for move, Porto star on radar

Bayern Munich have reportedly secured the signing of Leon Goretzka, and that has a reported knock on affect for Man Utd as Renato Sanches is free to leave.

Having missed out on the Portuguese international last summer, the 19-year-old has gone on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season but has failed to register either a single goal or assist.

In turn, question marks have been raised over his future with the Bavarian giants, although it’s suggested by The Sun that Carlo Ancelotti has intimated that he expects much more from the youngster next season.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped speculation over an exit, with the same report suggesting that United could launch a £30m bid to prise him away from their European rivals.

Ancelotti sounds as though he’s ready to be patient with Sanches and give him another season to prove himself, but time will tell if Man Utd get wind of it and put pressure on them to consider a sale.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claim that United are looking at Porto ace Yacine Brahimi as they look set to miss out on top target Kylian Mbappe who will join Real Madrid.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho is keen to add a real attacking threat on his left flank to ensure that his 4-3-3 works more fluidly, and Brahimi seemingly fits the bill with regards to what he’s looking for.

However, it could be problematic to prise the 27-year-old away from the Portuguese giants, as it’s noted that he has a £51m buy-out clause in his contract and it’s highly unlikely that’s a figure that Man Utd are willing to pay.

There’s no denying Brahimi’s quality and attacking threat, but ultimately United are going to have to be sensible in the market too and strengthen with individuals who represent value for money.