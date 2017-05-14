Tottenham face major transfer concern as PL giants prepare £110m triple raid

Tottenham’s summer could be a lot more difficult than expected as reports claim that Manchester United are planning to swoop for three of their key players.

Mauricio Pochettino has seen rumours and speculation ramp up since his side missed out on the Premier League title and fell at the semi-finals stage of the FA Cup.

With question marks over their ability to win trophies coupled with suggestions that key individuals could have their heads turned given they could earn significantly more elsewhere, it’s not what Tottenham supporters want to hear as they have made real progress over the last two years and have a bright future ahead.

However, according to The Daily Star, United want to rip away three England internationals from them, with Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Eric Dier reportedly on their radar.

It’s added that Jose Mourinho will pledge to double their wages with offers of more than £100,000-a-week, although it’s noted that he’ll face stiff competition from Manchester City for the two full-backs.

In turn, Tottenham will seemingly have a battle on their hands this summer, with the Star going on to handily add individual price-tags for the trio with Walker rated at £40m, Rose at £30m and Dier could set United back another £40m.

Walker would arguably seem to be the one that is most concerning given he has been dropped for big games over the last month amid speculation that he met with Pochettino to discuss his future.

Tottenham aren’t going to want to see any of their top players leave this summer, but with the pressure of being unable to match wage offers from rivals coupled with their track record of failing to win major silverware, it could all count against them if United really do come knocking.