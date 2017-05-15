20-year-old Chelsea starlet and Liverpool stalwart eyed in PL raid by Scottish giants

Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda and Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva are reportedly being targeted by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in a summer raid of the Premier League giants.

Having dominated domestically this season, the Scottish champions will be looking to strengthen their squad further to launch a real bid to impress in Europe as well as continue to clear up trophies closer to home.

According to The Daily Mail, that strategy involves moving for Musonda and Lucas, with the latter set to leave on a free this summer and Rodgers of course knows him well from his time at Anfield.

With the draw of regular football and participation in the Champions League, a move to the SPL giants could be something that interests the Brazilian stalwart, although there could perhaps be a role for him at Liverpool still if Jurgen Klopp values him for depth and experience.

As for Musonda, he was out on loan at Real Betis earlier this season before returning to west London in January due to injury. It’s unlikely that he forms a crucial part of Antonio Conte’s plans in the short-term future, and so perhaps the Italian tactician could be willing to listen to offers.

It’s claimed in the report that Chelsea may be willing to loan the 20-year-old out again, while Dominic Solanke is another youngster at Stamford Bridge that Rodgers has his eye on as part of a busy summer of recruiting new faces at Celtic.

Time will tell how successful he is in prising these individuals away from their current clubs, but it certainly looks as though Chelsea and Liverpool will have a decision or two to make in the coming months.