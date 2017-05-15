£33m Chelsea hero could be sacrificed in order to land £100m top target

Despite scoring the goal to secure the Premier League title for Chelsea last week, Michy Batshuayi continues to be linked with an exit this summer.

The Belgian forward came off the bench to score the winning goal at West Bromwich Albion, and in turn those three points meant that Antonio Conte’s side were crowned champions.

However, as noted by The Mirror, the £33m signing from Marseille last summer has struggled across the season to secure playing time, with Friday’s goal just his second in the Premier League this year, and so his future is still clouded by much doubt.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that the report goes on to add that Chelsea could look to offload him this summer, and coupled with the possible departure of Diego Costa for China, as per the Mirror, the funds raised by the attacking pair could be put towards satisfying Everton’s demands of £100m for Romelu Lukaku.

It’s expected that Conte will significantly bolster his squad this summer as Chelsea will have to add depth and quality across the board to compete on various fronts with the return of Champions League football to consider next season too.

Losing Costa would undoubtedly be a major setback given the Spaniard has racked up 20 league goals this season. However, adding the top goalscorer in the top flight in Lukaku who has bagged 24 goals would go some way to softening the blow and keeping Conte happy with his options.

It could be argued that Batshuayi is a good option for depth, but it doesn’t seem as though it’s going that way with speculation linking the Belgian ace with a disappointing early exit from Stamford Bridge again.