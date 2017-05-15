Antonio Conte staying at Chelsea could be bad news for Tottenham as Italian giants circle

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been added to a shortlist of possible managerial candidates for Inter this summer.

The Nerazzurri opted to sack Stefano Pioli last week, but things didn’t get better at the weekend and they suffered another defeat, this time at home to Sassuolo.

With their Europa League qualification hopes in tatters. attention is quickly switching to the summer and who will be appointed as their next coach.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte remains the ideal solution, but Inter know that it will be difficult to prise the Italian tactician away from Stamford Bridge after he’s just won the Premier League title in his first season there.

In turn, they’ve had to consider alternatives. Diego Simeone, Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti are named as targets, and in truth, the latter is probably the most realistic name out of them all.

However, worryingly for Tottenham, Pochettino has now been inserted into that group with a significant salary, huge transfer funds and a massive project on offer for him if he wishes to swap north London for Milan.

Naturally, after two impressive seasons with Tottenham, it’s difficult to see why the Argentina coach would want to move on, especially with Spurs pushing on for the title this year and given that they’re set to move into their new state-of-the-art stadium the season after next.

As a result, it’s highly unlikely that this move would happen, but if Inter are ready to throw a huge amount of money at the situation and offer promises of becoming a dominant force in Europe again backed by wealthy owners the Suning Group, then perhaps certain managers could start to consider them.