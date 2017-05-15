Arsenal complete first summer signing with five-year deal claim Euro reports

Arsenal have reportedly wrapped up the signing of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke, with the left-back agreeing to a five-year deal as he will arrive on a free.

That’s according to reports in Germany, while it’s a claim that has been backed up in Italy too as it looks more and more likely that the Bosnian international is heading for the Emirates.

The 23-year-old will see his contract with Schalke expire this summer, and with no new deal ready to be signed, he has been expected to move on for some time with Arsenal strongly linked.

It appears as though the Gunners have now beaten off the competition to wrap up his signing, with The Sun collecting tweets from around Europe which seem to suggest that he has agreed to a five-year contract, as seen below.

While nothing is official as of yet, the wait continues for Arsenal to confirm it with an announcement, but with plenty to play for this season still, it’s unlikely that statement will come until the campaign is over.

It’s added in the report though that Kolasinac appeared to be bidding farewell to Schalke supporters at the weekend in their final home game of the weekend, but that is to be expected regardless of whether it’s for Arsenal or not as he hasn’t penned a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Should he arrive though, Kolasinac will compete with the likes of Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs for a starting spot, while based on his statistics this season, he’ll bring creativity down that left side along with his defensive qualities having scored three goals and provided nine assists in 36 outings this season.