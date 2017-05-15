Arsene Wenger aims dig at PL rivals, Arsenal team news update with trio likely out vs Sunderland

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that Alexis Sanchez will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the Sunderland game on Tuesday night.

The Chilean international was instrumental in Arsenal’s 4-1 win away at Stoke City on Saturday, but had to be replaced after receiving a kick to his thigh.

In turn, he is a doubt to face the Black Cats in midweek as the Gunners hope to keep their faint hopes of finishing in the top four alive with another win as they put together a strong run of form to end the season.

Further, as noted by Sky Sports, Laurent Koscielny could be forced to miss out after suffering a recurrence of a calf problem, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been ruled out with a hamstring problem as Wenger hopes that he’ll at least have a full-strength squad for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27.

Nevertheless, Arsenal should have enough quality and depth to secure another win against already-relegated Sunderland as they hope to continue to pile the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City heading into the final day of the season at the weekend.

Meanwhile, as noted by ESPN FC correspondent @MattiasKaren on Twitter, Wenger took what appeared to be a subtle dig at West Ham United after their display against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds secured a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Olympic Stadium to put one foot into the Champions League next season, but Wenger was clearly unimpressed with the Hammers, if he did indeed mean them when making the comment below.

Wenger says "some teams turn up, some teams are on holiday" at this stage of season. Dig at West Ham? — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) May 15, 2017

It was pretty vague so perhaps he wasn’t talking about Slaven Bilic’s side, but he’ll now need a favour off Middlesbrough on Sunday against Liverpool or either West Bromwich Albion or Watford when they take on City over the next seven days.