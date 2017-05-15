Chelsea waste no time eyeing new signings to bolster squad as top Serie A duo scouted

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Roma duo Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan in action against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Giallorossi secured a 3-1 win over the Serie A leaders, with Nainggolan impressing in particularly after scoring the third goal for the hosts.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, as noted by Football Italia, both men were linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but declined. However, it doesn’t look as though Antonio Conte is ready to give up and look elsewhere yet.

Both have been integral parts of the Roma squad this season, as Luciano Spalletti’s side look set to qualify for the Champions League again, albeit there is a sense of disappointment too that they weren’t able to push Juventus harder in the Serie A title race.

They still have a faint hope, but the Turin giants are on course for a sixth consecutive Scudetto, and with Roma under well-documented financial restraints which require them to often sell their top players to balance the books, Rudiger and Nainggolan will unsurprisingly come under the spotlight yet again.

From Chelsea’s perspective though, Conte will be looking to add reinforcements to his squad as they will look to defend their Premier League crown next season, while also hoping to compete with the top teams in the Champions League.

The Blues are light in defence and midfield, and so the potential double signing of these two Roma stars would address two problematic areas. Whether Rudiger and his Belgian teammate can be prised away remains to be seen, but both have shown over their careers thus far that they’d settle in well in the top flight in England as their respective games are suited to the league.