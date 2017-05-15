Pep Guardiola to complete full U-turn on Man City ace with new contract

From being snubbed earlier this season to now being offered a new contract, it seems as though Pep Guardiola has been convinced by Manchester City star Yaya Toure.

Following on from their history at Barcelona, it was widely expected that the Ivorian stalwart wouldn’t survive at the Etihad, and the early indications were bleak as he was frozen out with comments from his agent not helping matters.

Fast forward to May though and he’s been an important part of Guardiola’s plans for the most part and it seems as though with his contract winding down this summer, he could be in line for a new one-year deal, as per The Mirror.

Having turned 34 on Saturday, he doesn’t quite fit the mould of what Guardiola is seemingly building at City as he looks to replace an ageing squad with exciting young talents that can adapt to his system and flourish.

However, he’ll need to balance that with experience too and Toure offers that in abundance. It’s added that he will have to accept reduced terms amid speculation of interest from West Ham United, but City are clearly confident that he will stay on as they will not plan a farewell for him at their final home game of the season this week.

Pablo Zabaleta will get one after it was confirmed last week that he will be leaving when his contract expires this summer, but the wait goes on for Toure and several other first-team players who are waiting to see where their respective futures lie.

Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas are expected to be part of the summer clear out by Guardiola, but time will tell if they all go and whether or not Toure will be joining them.