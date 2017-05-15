(Photo) Eagle-eyed Chelsea fans spot £100m target enjoying title celebrations

Chelsea supporters were keeping a close eye on their team celebrating the Premier League title last week, and it seems a transfer target was getting involved too.

Romelu Lukaku spent three years at Stamford Bridge, albeit with time spent away on loan, before leaving in 2014 in a permanent deal to join Everton.

Since then, he has taken his game to new heights and is currently on course to finish the season as the top goalscorer in the English top flight.

However, speculation over a return to Chelsea refuses to go away, with new rumours circulating on Monday that Michy Batshuayi could be sacrificed this summer in order to raise the funds required to sign the £100m-rated striker, as reported by The Mirror.

And on the basis of what we’ve seen below, it looks as though he could be ready to welcome the opportunity to link up with some of his Belgian teammates at Chelsea again as not only was he watching the team celebrate via a live Instagram feed on Thibaut Courtois’s account, but he also posted messages which were picked up by supporters.

Now obviously this by no means is an indication that Lukaku has his bags packed ready to head back to west London, but this has naturally been interpreted by fans as another sign that if he had the choice this summer of a move away from Goodison Park, it could very well be Chelsea who he picks.