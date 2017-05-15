(Photos) Ex-Arsenal favourite trolls Tottenham after White Hart Lane farewell

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has decided that it would be a good idea to mock Tottenham with his own personal White Hart Lane tribute.

Evidently, the German stalwart still holds great affection for the Gunners and he’s keeping an eye on what’s happening in north London.

As Tottenham bid farewell to the Lane on Sunday as they prepare to move into their new home after next season, countless tributes from former players, supporters and others around the world in football flooded in after they secured a win over Manchester United and said goodbye to their famous home.

However, Podolski decided to take another angle on it and shared three images on his official Twitter account, as seen below. One was of him celebrating at the home of Arsenal’s fierce rivals after scoring a goal in a famous win, and two more of Arsenal legends and Arsene Wenger celebrating after they secured the Premier League title at WHL in 2004.

As expected, it went down a treat with Arsenal fans, but naturally Spurs fans caught wind of it and were less than impressed which inevitably led to plenty of back and forth between the two rival sets of supporters.