AC Milan transfer news: €70m plus three-player exchange for striker as €28m man wants move

AC Milan could book Europa League qualification this weekend, but focus continues to switch to the summer transfer window with fresh speculation.

If the Rossoneri beat Bologna and Fiorentina fail to match that result against Napoli, Vincenzo Montella’s side would finish in sixth place and would make the qualifiers for the Europa League this summer.

A return to Europe in any form would be most welcome for the majority of supporters, but what happens in the transfer market this summer is more important to ensure that they can compete.

According to Il Giorno, as reported by MilanNews, Milan have a plan to land the attacking target that the fans have been calling for, and that’s Torino forward Andrea Belotti.

It’s claimed that they can’t match the €100m asking price, and so they will include three players in their offer to bring the figure down. Gabriel, Luca Antonelli and Juraj Kucka will be offered in exchange, along with a staggering €70m.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough to earn Torino’s attention and make them negotiate, but it’s certainly an ambitious move for the striker who has impressed with 27 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Meanwhile, MilanNews also report that Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has decided that he wants to join Milan despite Roma matching the €28m bid from the Rossoneri to sign him this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a real stand-out player for La Dea this season as they booked Europa League football at the weekend, but it looks as though they’re likely to lose him this summer with Milan promising a deal worth €2m-a-year as they remain ahead of Roma in the race to sign him.