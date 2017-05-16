Arsenal to welcome key signing on July 1, uncertainty over Wenger situation

Arsenal have reportedly secured the signing of Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, with the Bosnian international set to join the Gunners on July 1.

The 23-year-old will see his contract with the Bundesliga outfit expire this summer, and according to Sky Sports, he will officially become an Arsenal player on July 1.

It comes after weeks of speculation over his future, with the Gunners always seemingly in pole position to land him. It appears as though Arsene Wenger has won the race to sign the talented defender, but it does raise doubts over what this means for Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.

Kolasinac has been an important figure for Schalke this season, scoring three goals and providing nine assists in 36 appearances to go with his defensive solidity and versatility.

In turn, to snap him up on a free transfer can only be seen as good business by Wenger, but this does raise further question marks over what is happening at Arsenal with regards to the long-term future and their managerial situation.

Wenger’s contract runs out this summer and there has yet to be an announcement from the club either confirming that he will sign an extension or move on and be replaced ahead of next season. As a result, there is a lot of confusion outside of the club as to who these signings are being considered by moving forward.

This would seemingly indicate that Wenger is still in charge and is planning for the future, but until there is an official word from Arsenal the situation remains unclear as supporters are forced to wait until the end of the season to find out what’s happening.