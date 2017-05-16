Divisive Man Utd figure set for cut-price exit, four years after £27.5m arrival

Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly received an offer from Trabzonspor and has held talks over a summer move to Turkey.

The 29-year-old has just over one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be offered an extension by Jose Mourinho.

Having split opinion amongst United supporters since his £27.5m arrival from Everton in 2013, there will be a significant number who will welcome the news that he could be on his way out.

As reported by Turkish publication Takvim, Trabzonspor are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer and it appears as though they could be ready to launch a bid for the Belgian international.

Although he’s made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, it’s widely expected that Mourinho will strengthen his midfield this summer. In turn, that is likely to have a negative impact on the Belgian’s playing time, and he could be forced to consider a move elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the counter-argument to that is that he could be useful for depth as United look to compete on various fronts next season, but time will tell if they’re keen to offload his wages and make space in the squad for new arrivals this summer.

He won’t likely fetch a significant fee though, as with his contract running down coupled with his age, it’s unlikely Man Utd are going to receive anything close to what they spent. However, perhaps the time has finally come for the Premier League giants to bring in quality individuals to replace the bit-part players.