Liverpool demand £30m for misfit, Klopp eyes double PL defensive swoop

Liverpool are reportedly looking to secure a £30m fee for Mamadou Sakho this summer in order to fund their search for another top defender.

The French international was frozen out by Jurgen Klopp during the first half of the campaign due to a series of disciplinary issues before making a loan move to Crystal Palace in January.

Having played an influential role in helping Sam Allardyce’s side stay away from the threat of relegation, The Daily Mail report that the Eagles are among the teams hoping to sign him this summer but Liverpool will be looking for £30m to allow him to leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

It’s added that Virgil van Dijk and Michael Keane have emerged on Klopp’s radar with the club prepared to break their transfer record on the former while the latter will cost close to £25m. The Liverpool boss will be hopeful of getting as much as possible from Sakho’s sale to fund a move for a long-term replacement in the Liverpool squad.

It remains to be seen whether or not they are successful in acquiring their top targets, but one thing that looks fairly certain is that Sakho’s time at Anfield is over.

After suffering an injury last month, he has remained at Selhurst Park for treatment to push to try and feature in the last game of the season against Manchester United, and it seems from both parties that there is no desire to continue with each other beyond this summer.

In turn, it will be down to Palace and other interested clubs to meet Liverpool’s hefty demands, as Klopp looks to generate funds to add to the coffers ahead of a big summer of spending with Liverpool likely preparing for a return to the Champions League.