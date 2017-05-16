Liverpool fans will love what Spanish football expert has to say on Barcelona target

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has cast major doubt over Barcelona’s reported bid to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian ace has been a crucial figure for the Reds as they look set to qualify for the Champions League, scoring two timely goals in the win over West Ham United at the weekend.

That took his season tally up to 13 goals along with nine assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, and in turn Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see the 24-year-old remain at Anfield.

Speculation of a move to the Nou Camp refuses to go away though, with fresh talk this week after the player himself seemingly welcomed interest from the Catalan giants.

However, Balague has insisted that although his representatives seem keen on the idea of moving to Barcelona, it’s unlikely to happen from the club’s point of view.

“This has turned into a weekly question. His entourage is clearly working to move him to the Nou Camp. There are different reasons why Barca will not go for him,” he told Sky Sports.

“One is the cost and the other is they think he’s a forward rather than a midfielder. And of course they are completely sorted in attack.

“They are looking for a different type of midfielder. Nobody doubts Coutinho’s quality but Barcelona don’t have the money to be getting three or four top players for their first-choice line-up.”

Given his inside knowledge of things at Barca in particular, this will be a welcome boost for Liverpool who will hope to keep their best players at the club this summer and further strengthen the squad to compete on various fronts.

While things can of course change quickly in football, it seems as though Coutinho doesn’t fit what Barca what in the more immediate future, and so a move away from Liverpool this summer looks to be more unlikely than many people believe.