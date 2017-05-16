Man Utd and Chelsea told to pay whopping €75m for La Liga playmaker

Man Utd and Chelsea have reportedly been told that it will cost them €75m to prise James Rodriguez away from Real Madrid this summer.

The 25-year-old has had a difficult season under Zinedine Zidane this year as he hasn’t been a focal point in his starting line-up. Despite that, he’s still managed 11 goals and 13 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions, playing an important role in recent weeks to keep Madrid on track for the La Liga title.

However, that seemingly hasn’t been enough to end speculation over an exit from the Bernabeu, with Marca revealing that the Spanish giants have now named their price for the Colombian international by insisting that they want €75m to let him leave.

It seems as though an exit makes sense for both parties, as Rodriguez is too good to be playing a bit-part role and would undoubtedly make a significant difference for a top club if playing regularly.

From Madrid’s perspective, it’s no use having such quality talent sitting on the sidelines when they could raise major funds to help Zidane strengthen other areas of his squad as they close in on a La Liga and Champions League double this season.

It’s added in the report that both Man Utd and Chelsea are chasing his signature, but it’s Jose Mourinho who leads the race as much is being made of the fact that Rodriguez’s agent is Jorge Mendes, a man who holds a strong working relationship with the United boss.

Further, it’s also noted that it could yet affect Madrid’s chase of David De Gea if the two clubs can reach an agreement which would see the two players exchanged. However, for now, it seems pretty clear that Madrid are keen to receive as much as they spent on the former Monaco star with €75m being the magic number to sign him this summer.