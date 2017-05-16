Man Utd plot record £200m summer spree, four key targets on shortlist

Man Utd are reportedly looking to put the pieces in place ahead of a big summer of spending which could see them splash out up to £200m.

Jose Mourinho has won the Community Shield and EFL Cup already this season, while his team have the chance to add the Europa League trophy to their collection next week when they face Ajax in Stockholm on May 24.

However, their inability to challenge for the Premier League title, and even the top four, will be a huge stain on the campaign, and more reinforcements are seemingly needed at Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will meet with investors on Tuesday in a bid to get them to sign off on more heavy spending with the report noting that four players are to be targeted this summer which could see spending even exceed £200m.

£85m of that will be spent on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Tottenham’s £40m-rated midfielder Eric Dier and £25m Burnley defender Michael Keane will see the Red Devils spend big again after splashing out £145m last summer on the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Add to that the possibility of signing a prolific striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic with an £80m move potentially for either Andrea Belotti or Romelu Lukaku, and the United spending this summer could be on another level compared to their direct rivals as Mourinho continues to build his own squad.

None of these deals are in place as of yet and so it remains to be seen how much these individuals will actually cost and if they’re at Old Trafford ahead of next season. Nevertheless, as shown last summer, United are ready to flex their financial muscles and will not be put off by big-money price-tags.