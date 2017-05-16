(Photo) Memphis Depay gets absolutely destroyed after fashion tribute-disaster

Memphis Depay collected the Ligue 1 Goal of the Year award on Monday night, but it was his fashion nightmare that caught most of the attention.

The former Manchester United ace landed the award for his stunning effort for Lyon against Toulouse as he found the back of the net from the half way line.

However, all that good work was seemingly wasted when he turned up in what has been described by many as a reject from Michael Jackson’s wardrobe. It’s worth noting that the Dutchman is a huge MJ fan by all accounts, so this was probably meant as tribute to the late singer.

Memphis Depay up for goal of the season in France because of this stunner. pic.twitter.com/25x3aaawmT — Football-Oranje (@FootballOranje_) May 12, 2017

The 23-year-old has bagged five goals in 15 games for the French outfit since his move from United, as he looks to get his career back on track and start to impress for club and country again.

However, if he’s looking to secure future modelling jobs, then someone will surely have to have a word with him about this jacket.

As seen by the reaction on Twitter, it didn’t go down particularly well…

Memphis Depay a clear winner for biggest fashion disaster at this year’s @UNFP awards. pic.twitter.com/sO91mvCW8F — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 15, 2017

@MailSport Michael Jackson didn’t die. I knew it! ? — Elie (@MeElectra) May 15, 2017

@ManUtd_HQ has anyone called Annie to see if she;s ok? — Red Psych (@FoyCarol) May 15, 2017

@ManUtd_HQ @Asad_133 Cares more about his clothes than his football career — rodney brownlee (@rodneymufc) May 15, 2017

@ManUtd_HQ Clearly he still hasn’t learned acting and looking like a twat on a permanent basis was one of the reasons he got the boot — Don Joyce (@DonJoyce12) May 15, 2017