Reading v Fulham Live Stream – Second Leg Playoff from the Madejski Stadium

A place in the the Championship playoff final is at stake tonight as Fulham and Reading look to make it to Wembley in the second leg at the Madejski Stadium (KO 19:45)

With the tie finely poised at 1-1 there’s everything to play for so take advantage with Bet365, who have access to live football through their website, including Championship fixtures.

How to watch a Match:

It should prove to be another nail biting affair for both sets of supporters as Reading take on Fulham at the Madejski Stadium with the tie firmly in the balance at 1-1.

These two sides played out an entertaining match on the weekend at Craven Cottage, with Reading taking an early advantage in the second half with a Jordan Obita strike, with Fulham equalizing with a Tom Cairney header.

In what was an ill tempered affair, Reading’s Paul McShane was dismissed from the field after a dangerous tackle on Fulham’s Kevin McDonald by referee Stuart Attwell, and with a further four yellow cards brandished by the official, we could be set for more the same tonight, in what is sure to be another highly intensive atmosphere.

A place in a Wembley playoff final is at stake for both these sides so we are more than likely to be treated to more of the same as both sides look for that winning advantage.

The Cottagers have been one of the form sides in the Championship in recent weeks and will be disappointed not to have taken an advantage into their second leg at Reading, which looks to be a tough place to get a result.

Jaap Stam’s side have only suffered defeat twice at the Madejski this season and beat Fulham 1-0 in the same fixture this season, and a similar result would see the Berkshire side make the playoff final.

One positive for Fulham is that the Cottagers have already won at some difficult places in the last few months, with victories at Newcastle, Norwich, Huddersfield & Sheffield Wednesday, so a trip to the Madejski shouldn’t hold too many worries.

Surprisingly, its the away side who are the favourites to win at a price of 11/8, while there haven’t been many times when Reading are 9/4 to win at home, considering Stam’s side have lost only twice this season.

Captain Paul McShane is suspended for tonight’s game after his sending off in the first leg and this could make a difference. We’re backing Fulham to just edge this one. Both sides should open up a little and the Fulham away win/both teams to score market could reap rewards at a mouth watering price of 4/1.

In the other semi final, things are also finely balanced with Sheffield Wednesday playing out a goalless draw with Huddersfield at the John Smiths Stadium. The second leg of that game takes place Wednesday at 19:45.

With so much at stake, it’s sure to be another game of high drama.

18+ Funded account required to access streams. T&C Apply. Country Restrictions Apply.