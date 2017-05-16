Sky Sports pundits snub Liverpool stars, PL top scorer as Chelsea and Tottenham dominate teams of season

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have picked their respective Premier League teams of the season, with Chelsea and Tottenham featuring heavily in both.

Neither found room for any Liverpool players which will naturally irk Reds fans, especially perhaps considering the impact Sadio Mane made at Anfield this season.

While absences due to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations may well have led to him missing out, there’s also no space for current Premier League top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku who is snubbed in both starting XIs.

Instead, Neville went for two strikers up front with Diego Costa and Harry Kane, while Carragher opted for a trident consisting of Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Kane.

David Silva, Dele Alli, N’Golo Kante and Christian Eriksen form the Liverpool legend’s midfield, while Hazard drops back into Neville’s and sits alongside Alli, Kante and Kevin De Bruyne.

With the formations differing, Carragher’s got a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, who could become just the fourth player to play every single minute for a club in a title-winning campaign, while David Luiz and Toby Alderweireld join him.

Meanwhile, Azpilicueta, Alderweireld, Luiz and Danny Rose make up Neville’s backline while he’s gone for Thibaut Courtois between the posts but Carragher has opted for David De Gea.

As a result, there’s plenty of differences in opinion between the pair, and some of their selections have unsurprisingly led to some criticism and debate on social media.

All the players mentioned above have proven to be important to their respective teams and deserve recognition. Nevertheless, there are some questionable snubs even though Chelsea and Tottenham have been the stand-out teams this year, while it could be argued that the likes of Silva and De Bruyne perhaps haven’t done enough to be included.

