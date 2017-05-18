£15.6m contract plus a favour from LFC… How Arsenal can keep Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal’s chances of keeping Alexis Sanchez this summer are seemingly out of their hands.

The Daily Mail report that Sanchez wants to play for a club in the Champions League next season, while he is also demanding a new contract worth £300,000 per week.

It is of course up to Arsenal whether they are willing to increase his wages to what equates to a £15.6m annual salary.

However, in order to satisfy Sanchez’s other demand Arsenal must rely on either Liverpool or Manchester City slipping up on Sunday.

Arsenal need to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium to have any chance of leapfrogging Man City, who have to lose at Watford, causing a five-goal swing.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s most realistic chance of making the top four is by beating Everton and hoping Middlesbrough get at least a draw at Liverpool.

Were Middlesbrough to win by two or more goals at Liverpool, Arsenal could make the top four with just a draw.