Arsenal can replace first-team star with Champions League winner and make transfer profit

Arsenal could be about to sign an experienced Champions League winner funded by the sale of one of their star youngsters.

Spanish publication Don Balon reports that Arsenal are ready to offer €20m for Real Madrid right-back Danilo, with that transfer fee coming from the sale of Hector Bellerin.

Young Gunner Bellerin is set for a move to Barcelona, per Don Balon, who claim he will cost the Catalan side much more than what Danilo will cost Arsenal.

Real paid €32m when they signed Danilo from Porto back in 2015, but the La Liga leaders appear prepared to take a loss on the 25-year-old, who has been capped 15 times by Brazil at senior international level.

Danilo is not a first-team regular at Real, but he has started 16 La Liga games this season.

The former Porto man, who can also operate on the left side of defence, is likely to leave the Bernabeu as a La Liga winner, unless Real lose at Malaga this weekend.

He got his hands on European football’s greatest prize last season when he came off the bench to help Real win the Champions League Final against Atletico.

And this year’s final could prove to be his final game for Real, who face Juve in Cardiff on June 3.