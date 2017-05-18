Fringe Chelsea pair eyed as part of £30m+ double transfer

Chelsea have won the Premier League title with a very small squad this season.

Although Cesar Azpilicueta has been the only ever-present in Chelsea’s Premier League campaign, Gary Cahill, Diego Costa, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante have all started at least 34 top-flight games as Antonio Conte has relied upon a tight group of regulars.

Chelsea’s team being so settled has been great news for Conte, but bad for the club’s fringe players who have seen their playing time very limited as a result.

According to The Guardian, two such fringe members could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Bournemouth preparing to offer more than £30m in combined transfer fees for back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and young utility man Nathan Ake.

Begovic, who cost Chelsea £8m when they signed him from Stoke in 2015, could be available for £12m, per The Guardian, who add that Ake will likely be the subject of a £20m opening bid from Bournemouth.