AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma update as Mirabelli plots two dream signings

AC Milan will reportedly offer improved personal terms to Gianluigi Donnarumma and offer assurances of a strategy to get him to sign a contract extension.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Rossoneri’s plans moving forward, and Vincenzo Montella will be desperate to avoid losing him this summer.

That fear of seeing him leave comes from the fact that he has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, with a whole host of European giants reportedly monitoring his situation with a view of swooping this summer if Milan are forced to sell.

However, as noted by MilanNews.it, the focus fully remains on offering the youngster a new deal, and it’s claimed that they’re ready to increase their offer in terms of wages from €3m-a-year to €3.5m-a-year.

Further, in order to satisfy his agent Mino Raiola who has raised his concerns about the lack of clarity over what Milan will be following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club last month, the Italian giants are ready to prove their plans with key signings this summer to significantly strengthen the squad.

That in turn should be enough to convince all concerned about their plans, although naturally it’s added that they won’t look to compete with the astronomical figures offered by their counterparts and so they’ll hope that that’s enough to convince Donnarumma and Raiola.

Meanwhile, as part of that strategy to strengthen the squad, it seems as though sporting director Massimo Mirabelli isn’t giving up on two marquee signings in particular.

The likes of Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez have been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro by numerous sources in recent days, but it’s claimed by Calciomercato that Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata remain the ‘dream’ signings for the Rossoneri to really give them a lift and prove that they are ready to put together a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

