Barcelona will be furious with transfer strategy of bitter rivals with Chelsea at centre

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly hoping to make a key signing for the club this summer, whilst simultaneously ensuring Barcelona miss out on their top target.

Despite the fact that they’re still on course to complete a La Liga and Champions League double this season, Los Blancos are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer to further strengthen Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

According to Don Balon, that involves signing Chelsea ace Eden Hazard, a player that is said to have been at the top of the list for Zidane for some time.

However, that isn’t where the strategy for Perez ends though, as it’s claimed he wants to see Barcelona target Marco Verratti snub the Catalan giants, and will push Chelsea to use the funds acquired in the Hazard sale to go out and snap up the Paris Saint-Germain midfield maestro to leave Barca frustrated at missing out.

It seems like a pretty sensible idea from a Madrid perspective, as essentially they get stronger and their rivals miss out on a player that is desperately needed for them to move forward and launch a significant challenge for the title next season.

Whether it actually turns out to be that simple remains to be seen, as Chelsea will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of Hazard and that would then rule out any movement between either of the clubs.

However, with Perez prepared to bankroll a major bid for the Belgian international, coupled with his knowledge of the fact that Chelsea are keen on Verratti, his proposal would effectively kill two birds with one stone and if he manages to pull the strings and pull this off, it will be Barca who are left missing out.