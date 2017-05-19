Chelsea to splash out £42.7m of £200m transfer war chest on top midfield target

Chelsea will reportedly have plenty of money to spend this summer, and one of the first signings Antonio Conte will look to make is Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title this season, but it’s been speculated for weeks that Leonardo Jardim could see his title-winning side broken up this summer.

According to The Telegraph, that could start with Bakayoko, with Chelsea said to be ready to open negotiations for the French international next week as they look splash out £42.7m of their £200m budget on the midfield ace.

Further’s it’s claimed that Thomas Lemar is also of interest to the Blues, but they aren’t confident of their chances of prising both men away from Monaco, and so they will focus their interest on Bakayoko as Conte will need to strengthen his midfield ahead of next season.

In addition, it’s suggested that Michy Batshuayi could be included in any potential deal either on loan or in a permanent move, but what is clear is that Chelsea aren’t short of transfer funds with Conte looking to make serious reinforcements this summer to ensure that his side are ready to defend their Premier League crown and make a splash in the Champions League.

The Telegraph have calculated their transfer kitty by stating that they’ve got £60m from the sale of Oscar, a potential £76m from selling Diego Costa, while Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake could also move on for a combined fee of £30m and Kurt Zouma is available this summer too.

All in all, it promises to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, and with a lack of depth in midfield with N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas doing all the hard work this season, making Bakayoko his first summer signing would be a smart bit of business from Chelsea boss Conte.