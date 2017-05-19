Chelsea will have to sacrifice 26-goal starlet for £100m summer transfer target

Everton are reportedly keen on landing Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham and will push for the teenager to be included in a possible Romelu Lukaku deal.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a great season with Bristol City in the Championship on an individual level last year, scoring 26 goals in all competitions to prove that he has a potentially bright future ahead of him.

While he will now be expected to return to pre-season training with Antonio Conte this summer, it remains to be seen what the next step for him is.

According to The Daily Mail, it could be a move to Goodison Park as part of the deal which takes Lukaku in the opposite direction and back to Stamford Bridge.

As noted in the report, the Belgian international has had a £100m price-tag placed on him, but it seems it’s Everton who are set to push for Abraham to be included in the deal as they will want a replacement to come in too.

However, it could suit both parties in that it may well be an opportunity for Chelsea to reduce how much cash they have to pay their Premier League rivals, even though it obviously involves losing one of their bright young talents.

Nevertheless, if it helps snap up a player like Lukaku who can have an immediate impact and is by no means getting on, it seems like a sensible decision all round.

Much will of course depend on Abraham’s wishes and if he would sign off on a move to Everton. Given what Ronald Koeman is doing on Merseyside with so many young players being given an opportunity, perhaps it would be a good move for the youngster too in order to continue his development and avoid stagnating at Chelsea.

Time will tell if a deal can be done, but it seems as though there is a line of negotiating there for the two clubs to reach a new deal.