Jose Mourinho seals first Man Utd summer signing, will arrive next month

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly already started his summer transfer business, securing the signing of Espanyol starlet Arnau Puigmal.

According to Sport, the 16-year-old has agreed to a move to join the Red Devils, and will arrive at Old Trafford when the transfer window opens next month.

Naturally, it isn’t one of the big-name signings that supporters will be waiting for, but evidently Mourinho has seen something in the youngster to suggest that he’ll have a bright future ahead and has wasted no time to ensure that he will arrive as soon as the window opens.

As per the report, Puigmal is considered one of the best youngsters at Espanyol, and having been offered ‘a lot of money’, he has agreed to the move as United make moves to boost their academy in order to keep up with the pace set by rivals Manchester City who boast excellent facilities and talent.

The teenager is described as being a physical central-midfielder, who offers a tireless work ethic, versatility and has an eye for goal, and it’s reiterated that it will be a blow for Espanyol to lose such a talented young player.

Nevertheless, we’re a long way off from determining whether or not he has a long-term future at United, as he will have to go through the youth levels before even threatening to break into the senior squad.

However, he’ll be delighted to have been spotted and signed by United, and so time will tell if he makes the grade at Old Trafford and whether or not Mourinho has picked up a real star of the future.