Key Man Utd ace nearing exit, £40m La Liga star and two-time league champion targeted

Man Utd are seemingly planning for life without David De Gea as reports claim that they’re interested in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, or Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but speculation has ramped up in recent weeks to suggest that this time round it could genuinely happen.

In turn, combine that with ongoing reports that Jose Mourinho is looking at goalkeeper targets, then it all points to an exit for the Spanish international.

What is unclear at this stage though is who will replace him at Old Trafford, as The Daily Star report that while United will collect £60m from his sale, they’ll use £40m of that to prise Oblak away from Atletico.

Stoke City shot-stopper Jack Butland is also mooted as a possible option, but Oblak is regarded the No.1 target in their report as the Slovenian international has gone on to establish himself as one of the best in his position in Europe over the last few years.

However, it appears as though he isn’t the only goalkeeper being linked with a move to Man Utd this summer, as the Manchester Evening News claim that Benfica’s Ederson is also on the transfer shortlist.

It’s suggested that the 23-year-old is a prime candidate along with Oblak to fill De Gea’s shoes once he leaves, although the Red Devils could face competition from Manchester City for his signature this summer.

Despite his relatively young age, the Brazilian U23 international has already won two Portuguese league titles and has racked up 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season to establish himself as a key part of their title run this time round.

In turn, Man Utd are seemingly looking in the right places even though it will be a major setback for Jose Mourinho and supporters to see De Gea leave, but if he’s keen on a return to Spain, then surely they’re better off bringing in a replacement who wants to be at Old Trafford for the long run.