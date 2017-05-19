Man Utd told to pay £30m for top target, £110m to be spent on ex players

Burnley are reportedly set to hold their ground in the transfer battle over defender Michael Keane, with Man Utd in pole position to sign him.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Sean Dyche’s side since his arrival at Turf Moor, and it’s no surprise that the Clarets wish to keep hold of him or at the very least get the best possible deal this summer.

However, their position is weakened by the fact that he has just over 12 months remaining on his contract, and so it may hamper their efforts to demand more than what clubs are willing to spend.

According to The Telegraph, Burnley will hold out for a £30m bid, and provided it’s United who land his signature, 25 percent of that transfer fee will be reduced as part of the deal when he left Old Trafford in 2015.

Nevertheless, that’s still a significant fee to pay for a player that they let go for just £2m, but as shown last summer with Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho and the hierarchy aren’t going to shy away from it if they believe that a former player will make the team stronger.

As noted by BBC Sport, Pogba was signed for a staggering £89m last summer, having left Man Utd for just £1.5m in 2012 to join Juventus.

In turn, provided they go on to complete the signing of Keane ahead of next season, that will be well over £100m spent on two former youth players in the last year or so.

There’s no denying United need defensive reinforcements as Mourinho hasn’t been happy with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones this season, leaving him with a conundrum over a long-term defensive partner for Eric Bailly.

It seems Keane could fill that role, but it remains to be seen whether or not Burnley are willing to listen to offers, and if Mourinho and United are prepared to pay big money to bring back another familiar face.