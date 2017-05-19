Mauricio Pochettino delivers defiant message to Tottenham doubters over player sales

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has once again reiterated that they will keep their best players this summer amid speculation several could leave.

Spurs secured a convincing 6-1 win over Leicester City on Thursday night, as they solidify second place in the Premier League this season and continue to make progress.

However, with their move to Wembley next season and troubles that could come with a new stadium, coupled with their lack of trophies in recent years and limited finances in terms of wages, they continue to face ongoing scrutiny over their ability to keep their best players.

Pochettino has no doubts though that the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld among others who have been paired with other clubs in recent months will be going absolutely nowhere this summer and he is adamant that Tottenham are in control of who goes and who stays.

“It’s very clear that we will keep the players we want to keep, and maybe we will sell players we want to sell,” he told Sky Sports.

“We are so calm about our key players and they are very happy here. We are building a very exciting project and there is no reason for players like Harry to leave.

“Every season we try to improve, and next season and the season after when we move to the new stadium we want to not only try to keep the performance but also win trophies. This group of players deserves trophies.”

Some will remain sceptical over the situation as ultimately with their competitors able to offer more lucrative deals, with players desperately pushing to win silverware combined with exorbitant transfer fees that may force them to think twice, it could all add up to high-profile departures this summer.

However, it seems as though Pochettino is going to remain resolute and he will hope the club hierarchy do too in order to keep their top stars at the club moving forward.