Pep Guardiola’s Man City clear out: PL rivals want £20m reserve, key duo set for £80k-a-week exits

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly receiving offers to aid his clear out at the club, with three players set for summer exits from the Etihad.

Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are both out of contract at the end of the season, and it doesn’t look as though either of the veteran French pair will be penning a renewal.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is eyeing a double raid on City for the pair, as he seemingly looks for experience to add to his squad after they escaped relegation this season.

Further, it’s claimed that Clichy and Sagna are set to cash in despite reaching an advanced stage of their respective careers, with the report suggesting that Palace will offer them £80,000-a-week contracts before added bonuses.

In turn, it looks like a sensible move for all parties with Guardiola likely to strengthen in that department this summer by bringing in his own signings to fill the roles long-term.

Meanwhile, that isn’t where the talk of City exits ends as West Ham United have reportedly joined Everton in the £20m race to sign Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 20-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role under Guardiola this season, falling down the pecking order behind Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero. As a result, with a likely desire to play regular football in the Premier League, he could be interested to hear the latest rumours surrounding his future.

As per The Sun, both the Hammers and Toffees are preparing to make their £20m swoop as they eye attacking reinforcements this summer.

Having scored 14 goals in 35 games last season, Iheanacho showed that he knows his way to goal, and so surely a move elsewhere could offer him a chance to play regularly and find his best form.

While they look like they’ve now secured a top-four Premier League finish this season, City and Guardiola will know that improvements must be made next season and that’s why this squad could look a lot different after the summer.