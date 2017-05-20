AC Milan transfer news: Rossoneri lead race for €20m+ star, Juventus transfer battle for Serie A forward

AC Milan are reportedly pushing for Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti, but they face stiff competition from Juventus for Keita Balde.

The Rossoneri are wasting little time to plan for the summer, as speculation continues to suggest that they’re close to wrapping up key deals already.

However, more names continue to be linked with a move to the San Siro, and as noted by MilanNews.it, Conti is a target for the club as they look to hold off competition from a number of rivals both in Italy and abroad.

The 23-year-old has been a key performer for La Dea this season, excelling in defence while also scoring eight goals to help them qualify for the Europa League.

Having recently impressed against Milan, it’s claimed that the hierarchy are discussing a deal, just days after reports surfaced that an agreement had been reached to sign Franck Kessie from Atalanta.

However, as noted by the report, it could take a bid of over €20m to prise Conti away from Bergamo, and so it remains to be seen whether or not those demands are met as even though Milan are seemingly ready to spend this summer, they will have to manage their budget wisely.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato report that Milan are ready to go head-to-head with Juventus over the signing of Keita, who is expected to leave Lazio this summer having failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

With 15 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the 22-year-old has found some top form and has been an integral part of Simone Inzaghi’s success this year. However, he could be set to lose him as his contract expires in just over 12 months time and Lazio won’t want to lose him for nothing.

It’s added that the capital club could look for a fee of €30m, and so it will be down to either Milan or Juve to meet Lazio’s demands and snap up the versatile Senegalese forward.