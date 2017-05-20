Antonio Conte eyes game-changing Chelsea signing which would infuriate PL rivals

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly wants Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as the Chilean international is quickly becoming their top summer target.

The 28-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 28 goals and providing 19 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions to be a leading figure at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal face a huge problem in that his contract has just over 12 months remaining on it, and with no suggestion that a renewal in an immediate possibility, he faces a highly uncertain future.

According to The Independent, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Chelsea will now try and prise him away from their London rivals as Conte is said to be a huge fan of the former Barcelona and Udinese star.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are desperate to avoid selling to another Premier League side, and are prepared to even see his contract down run down and potentially leave on a free next summer.

Further, it’s suggested that given Arsenal haven’t sold a top player to a direct rival since Robin van Persie to Manchester United in 2012, they’re adamant that that trend will not start again even though they seemingly face a tough battle to avoid history repeating itself.

Although they have the chance to win silverware with the FA Cup, the fact that they’re likely to miss out on the top four in the Premier League having failed miserably with a title bid again this season, there are growing concerns at the Emirates with Wenger’s future yet to be cleared up.

Combine that with Chelsea winning the title and looking a real threat under Conte, it will undoubtedly leave many Arsenal fans anxious over the possibility of losing their best player to their rivals this summer as Sanchez has also made no secret of his love for London and could be open to staying even if it means upsetting the Arsenal faithful.