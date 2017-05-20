Barcelona superstar’s father pushing him to leave as Man Utd circle

Barcelona forward Neymar is reportedly being advised by his father to leave the Catalan giants in order to finally step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow.

The Brazilian international joined Barca in 2013, and has gone to score 104 goals in 184 appearances for the club while winning countless trophies including two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

However, while Barcelona’s feared attacking trident of Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez has delivered stunning statistics and silverware, it has forced him to take a side role with Messi unsurprisingly continuing to get the majority of the plaudits.

According to Diario Gol, Neymar’s father is advising him on his future and has often told him that a move elsewhere would be beneficial for his career.

In this specific report, it’s suggested that Manchester United would be the ideal destination, with Jose Mourinho previously linked with swooping for the 25-year-old while the Red Devils are currently in the process of rebuilding a star-studded team.

With a new cycle potentially starting at Old Trafford, now’s the time to join the English giants as they look to win the Europa League next week and get back into the Champions League.

Time will tell if Neymar is ready for a new challenge this summer and is prepared to make the move, but on the basis of this report, there’s no doubt as to where his father believes he should be as the possibility of an exit from the Nou Camp remains a possibility, albeit a limited one.