Huge Antonio Conte update as Chelsea boss sends perfect message to fans

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that his wife and daughter will move to England this summer, thus suggesting that he’s going nowhere.

Despite leading Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge and with an FA Cup final to come, speculation has linked the Italian tactician with a return to Serie A.

However, as per ESPN FC, after moving to England alone this year, he is seemingly ready to settle down in London and put down roots by bringing his family over from Italy in the biggest indication yet that he’s at Stamford Bridge for the long haul.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

That is massive news for Chelsea fans, as with his family still living in Italy, naturally there were concerns that his heart and mind weren’t completely in it at Chelsea and that was made worse by the speculation suggesting that Inter were preparing a money-spinning package to prise him away from west London, as noted by ESPN FC.

However, moving his family over to England is a sure-fire sign that he intends to stay, although anything can of course happen in football and there are no certainties that he won’t come under pressure next season if he can’t match expectations.

Having established himself as a popular figure among Chelsea supporters though, this is exactly the kind of news that they wanted to hear.