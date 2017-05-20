Jose Mourinho plotting £40m+ Chelsea raid as he could give up on Tottenham target

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer as he could be forced to give up on Eric Dier.

Despite winning the EFL Cup and having the chance to add the Europa League to their trophy cabinet this season, United have struggled for consistency in the Premier League and will need to strengthen the squad further ahead of next season to add quality and depth.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Dier was a target for Mourinho, but difficulties in trying to prise him away from Tottenham have reportedly led United to consider other options.

As they search for a holding midfielder to eventually replace Michael Carrick and pair up with Paul Pogba, it’s suggested that Matic could now be targeted, although he likely won’t be allowed to leave for less than £40m this summer, as per the report, having played a pivotal role in helping Antonio Conte’s side win the title this season.

It’s added that United will have around £200m to spend this summer, with the likes of Michael Keane and Antoine Griezmann amongst other names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho will want to add a midfielder to his group too, and he knows all about Matic as the Serbian international was an integral part of his title-winning side two years ago.

With N’Golo Kante coming in, Cesc Fabregas providing competition for places and with Conte expected to make signings of his own this summer in preparation for their return to the Champions League, Man Utd and Mourinho will be hopeful that they can strike a deal with their league rivals, but it’s likely to cost them.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that there is little chance of reaching an agreement with Tottenham over Dier, with Spurs desperate to keep hold of their best players this summer.