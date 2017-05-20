Liverpool teenager sparks transfer war between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has reportedly warned Real Madrid officials not to miss out on Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, with Barcelona linked with a move.

The 17-year-old has been given a handful of opportunities by Jurgen Klopp this season, featuring in nine games for the senior side and scoring just the one goal.

Nevertheless, tipped for a big future, the teenager will hope to be an important part of the German tactician’s plans moving forward year on year, but it seems as though there is interest building in him from two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Don Balon, Bale has sent a ‘very serious warning’ to the Madrid board by insisting that they must not miss out on his compatriot, and certainly they can’t allow bitter rivals Barcelona to beat them to his signature.

It seems as though the Welsh international rates Woodburn very highly, and in turn the report goes on to suggest that a transfer scrap could now break out over his signing.

Woodburn’s versatility, technical ability and overall quality have ensured that he has stood out from the rest of the group of youngsters at Anfield, but time will tell if he wants to remain on Merseyside to continue his development, or listen to potential offers from Spain to join a European powerhouse in La Liga.

It’s difficult to see him make an immediate impact at either of the three clubs, and so it will undoubtedly come down to where he sees himself getting more opportunities in the long haul, provided that Liverpool’s demands are met if they are forced into a position where they’re better off selling.