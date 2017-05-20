Liverpool transfer update a major disappointment for supporters after €75m move talk

Liverpool reportedly haven’t made a €75m bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, despite reports in Spain suggesting otherwise on Friday.

Speculation of a swoop for the 18-year-old would undoubtedly have had the Liverpool faithful excited, as Mbappe has been a revelation this season for the Ligue 1 champions.

With 26 goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, he has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe and it was believed that Liverpool were ready to throw their hat in the ring.

However, as per ESPN FC, Liverpool have merely been monitoring the French international and haven’t gone as far as lodging an official bid for his services.

Naturally, Monaco will be desperate to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future as they eye further honours both domestically and in Europe, but it could be hard to refuse the huge figures reportedly being offered even if this specific bid never happened.

Jurgen Klopp will be in the market for top players to strengthen his squad as he hopes his side can wrap up a Champions League spot on Sunday, and that will be a major boost for their pulling power in the summer transfer market.

That’s something the German tactician alluded to in his press conference this week, as noted by ESPN FC, and while it may not be Mbappe, it will certainly be another top player that will improve the Liverpool squad.

Nevertheless, it will surely be a disappointment for many to go from the excitement of being linked with the in-demand starlet to having hopes dashed within 24 hours. All eyes are on Anfield on Sunday when Middlesbrough visit, and a positive result there will undoubtedly result in big signings ahead of next season.