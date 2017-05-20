Tottenham flop drops biggest hint yet that £30m nightmare is set to end

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has seemingly suggested that he could consider his options at the end of the season, paving the way for an exit.

As per BBC Sport, the French international arrived at White Hart Lane in a deal worth £30m from Newcastle United last summer, but has failed to have the desired impact under Mauricio Pochettino.

Having made 33 appearances in all competitions, he has had limited minutes and has managed no goals and just four assists in that time on the pitch.

However, he’s now told SFL Sport, as reported by Football.London, that he could think about his future this summer as he’ll want to be playing regularly ahead of the World Cup next summer.

“It’s true that I was expecting a lot more minutes this season. Then again, I did arrive in a team that was working really well last year.

“I tried to make the most of the time I was given. Of course, I’m disappointed, but the manager has choices to make and I have to respect them.

“For me, what’s most important is the team. We had a good year, we finished second. There’s the game against Hull next, the France squad, and then I’ll have time to think, to ask myself the right questions and we’ll see then.

“We’ll have to see what’s best for me and try to make a choice. Next year is a World Cup year.”

In the event that Pochettino isn’t prepared to give Sissoko more playing time with the likes of Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and perhaps even Harry Winks ahead of him in the pecking order next season, then a move elsewhere would make sense for all parties.

Pochettino singled Sissoko out for criticism earlier in the season, and he hasn’t been one of the more popular figures amongst supporters as it sounds more and more likely that an exit will happen this summer.