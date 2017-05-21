Arsenal fans in meltdown as makeshift defence will face Chelsea with key man stretchered off

Arsenal face a real nightmare next weekend as Arsene Wenger will have to put together a makeshift defence against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the first-half against Everton on Sunday in the final Premier League game of the season, and in turn he’ll miss next weekend’s clash through suspension.

While the Gunners will likely try their luck and appeal to get it overturned, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be successful given the challenge.

Nevertheless, that wasn’t where the bad news ended for them unfortunately as Gabriel was stretchered off in the second half and is now a major doubt to face Chelsea too.

All that means that Per Mertesacker made his return against the Toffees, his first appearance for Arsenal since April 2016 due to long-term injury woes.

While the setbacks detailed above were bad enough, it seems that worried Arsenal fans are not excited about the prospect of the German stalwart leading them out at Wembley as they shared their fears and concerns on Twitter…

No Top 4. Kos banned for FA Cup Final. Gabriel Injured. Wenger is staying. pic.twitter.com/pDS08YNbiI — Cian (@noIookpass) May 21, 2017

Koss suspended

Mustafi injured

Gibbs injured Gabriel and Mertesacker starting the FA cup final. pic.twitter.com/FTEVdN2E1H — Wisdomous (@Youteecrush) May 21, 2017

To make matters worse, Gabriel now coming off with an injury. Looks like 2 of our centre-backs are out of the Cup Final. ? — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) May 21, 2017

No Koscielny and Gabriel against Chelsea Huge blow — Arsenal (@tomgunner14) May 21, 2017

Coutinho confirms Europa League and Koscielny/Gabriel out of the cup final. Horrible horrible season. — Dezil Dez (@DezilDezz) May 21, 2017

Per Mertesacker against Chelsea. Can we just forfeit and move on already — ? (@InvictusIy) May 21, 2017