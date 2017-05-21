Arsenal fans in meltdown as makeshift defence will face Chelsea with key man stretchered off

Posted by
Arsenal fans in meltdown as makeshift defence will face Chelsea with key man stretchered off

Arsenal face a real nightmare next weekend as Arsene Wenger will have to put together a makeshift defence against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the first-half against Everton on Sunday in the final Premier League game of the season, and in turn he’ll miss next weekend’s clash through suspension.

While the Gunners will likely try their luck and appeal to get it overturned, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll be successful given the challenge.

Nevertheless, that wasn’t where the bad news ended for them unfortunately as Gabriel was stretchered off in the second half and is now a major doubt to face Chelsea too.

All that means that Per Mertesacker made his return against the Toffees, his first appearance for Arsenal since April 2016 due to long-term injury woes.

While the setbacks detailed above were bad enough, it seems that worried Arsenal fans are not excited about the prospect of the German stalwart leading them out at Wembley as they shared their fears and concerns on Twitter…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top