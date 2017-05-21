Huge Chelsea fear as struggle to keep influential figure continues

Chelsea are reportedly struggling to keep Antonio Conte at the club amid ongoing interest from Italian giants Inter who are ready to spend big to take him back to Serie A.

It’s been a successful first season for the 47-year-old at Stamford Bridge, as he has already delivered the Premier League title and can look forward to the FA Cup final next weekend.

In turn, it seems ridiculous to be suggesting that he could be set to move after just one year, but various factors are seemingly coming into play to suggest that a return to Italy could happen.

According to The Express, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio wants either Conte or Mauricio Pochettino as the next Inter coach after they sacked Stefano Pioli earlier this month, and the Nerazzurri are ready to pay out £20m-a-year to prise Conte away from Chelsea while he will also have significant funds available to him to transform the squad.

Perhaps the biggest issue though is where Conte’s family will be this summer, but this is where doubts emerge over this particular report as he told the media in a press conference this week that his wife and daughter would be moving to London.

If that’s the case, then that would suggest that he’s ready to put down roots in the English capital and will remain at Chelsea. However, this report seems to suggest that it’s not quite so clear and that Inter are refusing to give up on him at this stage.

It would be a real shock to see Conte elsewhere at the start of next season, as he will surely look to continue to build his own squad in west London, defend their Premier League crown and also look to lead them in the Champions League at what is seemingly just the start of his project in England.