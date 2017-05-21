Hull City fans furious with fellow supporters who gave Harry Kane standing ovation during record-breaking Spurs win

Hull City returned to the Championship with a bump on Sunday as they lost 7-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were simply sublime at the KCOM Stadium, where they recorded the biggest away win in Premier League history.

Harry Kane scored three of Tottenham’s seven goals on the day to secure the Golden Boot for a second successive season.

The England striker, who netted four as Spurs dismantled Leicester City three days earlier, was given a standing ovation by Tottenham’s travelling fans as he was subbed off late in the Yorkshire afternoon.

A large group of Hull supporters joined the Spurs fans in applauding Kane.

Many saw this as a display of class from the Hull faithful, although some Tigers fans were absolutely furious with their own for clapping a member of the opposition.

Kane ends the season with 29 Premier League goals to his name, becoming just the fifth player – after Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie – to win the Golden Boot in back-to-back campaigns.

