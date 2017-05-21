Hull City fans furious with fellow supporters who gave Harry Kane standing ovation during record-breaking Spurs win

Hull City returned to the Championship with a bump on Sunday as they lost 7-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were simply sublime at the KCOM Stadium, where they recorded the biggest away win in Premier League history.

Harry Kane scored three of Tottenham’s seven goals on the day to secure the Golden Boot for a second successive season.

Harry Kane with another hat-trick to bring his total to 29 goals on the season and the score to 5-1. Another Spurs demolition. #COYS pic.twitter.com/8D95Uo1J56 — The COYS Boys (@thecoysboys) May 21, 2017

The England striker, who netted four as Spurs dismantled Leicester City three days earlier, was given a standing ovation by Tottenham’s travelling fans as he was subbed off late in the Yorkshire afternoon.

A large group of Hull supporters joined the Spurs fans in applauding Kane.

Many saw this as a display of class from the Hull faithful, although some Tigers fans were absolutely furious with their own for clapping a member of the opposition.

Kane ends the season with 29 Premier League goals to his name, becoming just the fifth player – after Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie – to win the Golden Boot in back-to-back campaigns.

Standing ovation for Kane from the Hull fans #class #respect — Spursleif (@spursleif) May 21, 2017

Standing ovation for Harry Kane as he’s subbed from the Hull home fans Class Think they’re glad he’s gone off to be honest — Courtenay (@Chuckwacka) May 21, 2017

@JWhittlesElbow @tigerkj64 @tigerjools60 Absolutely staggered that some of our fans gave Kane a standing ovation. Fuck the fuck off. — And(R)ew Medcalf (@AndyMedcalf) May 21, 2017